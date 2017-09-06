Cape Verde goal hero Rodrigues has his eye set on playing in World Cup

Practice makes perfect said Cape Verde Islands goal hero Garry Rodrigues after the two wonder strikes that delivered a hammer blow to South Africa’s World Cup hopes in Durban on Tuesday night.

“I try every training and I train hard for this and today it was my luck‚” he said of his two long-range belters that turned the Group D qualifier‚ at the Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ on its head.

The first was a swerving free kick that caught out Wayne Sandilands and the second a thunderbolt in open play that gave the Bafana Bafana stand-in goalkeeper no chance.

“It was a good day for me and for our team. It was perfect.”