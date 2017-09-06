Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter usually exudes a calm and collected demeanour but he showed his other side after Bafana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde Islands at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

Appearing before journalists moments after the deflating defeat‚ Baxter was seemingly frustrated by their line of questioning and instead of giving the answers‚ he too was asking questions.

Asked what went wrong in the two matches against Cape Verde (Bafana also lost the first game by the same score)‚ the 64-year-old Briton lashed out at his inquisitors.

“Well‚ are we here to talk about the game in Cape Verde or are we here to talk about this one (at Moses Mabhida)?‚” Baxter retorted.

“The pitch didn't suit us (in the first leg last week)‚ but we got our noses in front and two poor pieces of defending gave them goals (in Praia).