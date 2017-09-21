New Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi wants the club to turn their two home grounds in the Eastern Cape into virtual fortresses where visiting teams come away with nothing‚ starting with Sunday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We need to change the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and East London stadiums into slaughter houses‚ where even a draw is unacceptable‚" he said.

"I’m happy that the players have showed in our last game (against SuperSport United on Tuesday) that they can fight and get points away.

"That was very important to see.

“But at home we have to win.

"We picked up two points away in our last two games but we can’t go and be content with another point.

“Now we need to change the mindset.

"You are at home – we’ll bring in players who give us the flair‚ we have our 12th man‚ the supporters‚ and so we must go all out for the three points.”

Moloi took over from Dan Malesela 10 days ago and has looked to cut out the excess of ball possession‚ try and circulate it quicker and be more penetrative upfront.

Malesela’s dogged insistence on a one-dimensional style – based on continual ball possession – proved his downfall.

Between December and April‚ Chippa were unbeaten in 10 home matches in all competitions but after that‚ lost three of four.

This season‚ their only home game was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Baroka‚ which precipitated Malesela’s departure.

Chippa play on Sunday without injured Mark Mayambela‚ who could be out for as long as a month after being hurt in the goalless draw at Platinum Stars on Saturday.

He suffered a calf strain‚ officials said.

Celtic lost their unbeaten run on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Baroka.

- TimesLIVE