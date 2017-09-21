Soccer

Chippa coach Moloi wants to turn Eastern Cape stadiums into fortresses

21 September 2017 - 12:01 By Mark Gleeson
New Chippa United head coach Teboho Moloi gesturing during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
New Chippa United head coach Teboho Moloi gesturing during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi wants the club to turn their two home grounds in the Eastern Cape into virtual fortresses where visiting teams come away with nothing‚ starting with Sunday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We need to change the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and East London stadiums into slaughter houses‚ where even a draw is unacceptable‚" he said.

"I’m happy that the players have showed in our last game (against SuperSport United on Tuesday) that they can fight and get points away.

"That was very important to see.

“But at home we have to win.

"We picked up two points away in our last two games but we can’t go and be content with another point.

“Now we need to change the mindset.

"You are at home – we’ll bring in players who give us the flair‚ we have our 12th man‚ the supporters‚ and so we must go all out for the three points.”

Moloi took over from Dan Malesela 10 days ago and has looked to cut out the excess of ball possession‚ try and circulate it quicker and be more penetrative upfront.

Malesela’s dogged insistence on a one-dimensional style – based on continual ball possession – proved his downfall.

Between December and April‚ Chippa were unbeaten in 10 home matches in all competitions but after that‚ lost three of four.

This season‚ their only home game was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Baroka‚ which precipitated Malesela’s departure.

Chippa play on Sunday without injured Mark Mayambela‚ who could be out for as long as a month after being hurt in the goalless draw at Platinum Stars on Saturday.

He suffered a calf strain‚ officials said.

Celtic lost their unbeaten run on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Baroka.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations

Wydad Casablanca’s gamesmanship and shenanigans ahead of their second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns have seen ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Eased Maritzburg coach Davids happy to see back of Chiefs and Pirates

Fadlu Davids hopes his young Maritzburg United charges can slot into a less pressured routine after a helter-skelter start to the season with their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi

Bidvest Wits' poor start to the season is turning into a nightmare, the Absa Premiership champions capitulating to a dramatic 3-0 defeat against ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg

Gustavo Paez scored the goals but Itumeleng Khune was again the foundation for a fortunate Kaizer Chiefs victory as Steve Komphela’s side won 2-0 for ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte Soccer
  2. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  5. Super Rugby looks in better shape than it did two years ago Rugby

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Sredojevic cryptic over Gabuza Soccer
  2. Baxter cracks down on Bafana party animals Soccer
  3. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  4. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  5. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
  6. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  7. Zungu's new French club upset after reading he was the ringleader of a party in ... Soccer
  8. Net closing in on Bafana players who partied hard after Cape Verde defeat Soccer
  9. Klopp sick of sloppy Liverpool's miscues after Cup defeat to Leicester Soccer
  10. Azerbaijani-based Dino Ndlovu makes surprise return to Bafana squad Soccer
  11. Referees keeping South African football behind‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
X