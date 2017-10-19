Soccer

'Micho' to address Orlando Pirates' lack of intensity

19 October 2017 - 12:00 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic dishes out instructions during the Absa Premiership match agaisnt Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates’ lack of intensity was an issue that cost them a victory against Platinum Stars‚ and which will be addressed in coming games‚ said Bucs’ coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“Micho”‚ speaking after his team put in a flat performance to be held 1-1 in their Absa Premiership match-up against bottom-placed Stars at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night‚ said Bucs also needed to pay attention to their concentration in critical phases.

Against a team whose confidence is low from not winning a game yet in 2017-18‚ and whose defensive structure looked suspect‚ Pirates created openings but were left with a sense that with more intensity they could have overwhelmed Stars.

Thabo Matlaba appeared to inject the urgency in attack Bucs had been lacking, slamming in a 46th-minute opener‚ but Pirates allowed Stars to equalise within three minutes through Bonginkosi Ntuli.

“I need to tell you that football is a game where there is no logical moment. Sometimes you progress in a logical way‚ and then sometimes you are slipping down. And such a day happened today‚” Sredojevic said.

“I believe that with the eight games behind us‚ with the performance that we had we deserved much more than the present 13 points.

“And I want to say is that the players are stretching all human and sport limits to give their best. However football is not about what you deserve‚ it is about what you get. And we got what we got.

“We have to bare in mind that we have been in a Fifa break‚ and it is always hard to come back with a competitive edge.

“And this first match back showed us‚ as you could see‚ that it is totally different playing friendly matches and training to being in a competitive game.

“I believe that we did not played to our standard (against Stars). Self-critically we need to look at ourselves.

“In football you have the critical phases‚ such as when you score a goal and then usually your concentration drops. And that’s exactly what happened‚ and we paid the price for that‚ conceding a goal immediately‚ two minutes after scoring.

“We tried everything then‚ putting four strikers on the field. We tried our best. I am satisfied with the effort of the players. Unfortunately what we created did not enter‚ with hitting the bar and twice.

“We are fully aware and looking to correct what we need to be much better going forward. There will be much more intensity‚ and other related issues.”

Mpho Makola with a free-kick and Thamsanqa Gabuza’s header‚ spilled by Stars goalkeeper Dino Visser‚ hit the woodwork for Bucs at 1-1 in the second half.

Pirates‚ who went a third match without a win‚ are likely to find a far greater intensity in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB.

