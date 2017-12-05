Soccer

Lack of playing time could cost Giroud France World Cup spot

05 December 2017 - 12:28 By Reuters
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Paraguay in an International friendly at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France on 2 June 2017.
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Paraguay in an International friendly at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France on 2 June 2017.
Image: STEPHANE MAHE

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud could lose his place in France's squad for next year's World Cup if he does not get more playing time at the Premier League club, according to the national team's assistant manager Guy Stephan.

Giroud is yet to begin a league game for Arsenal this campaign, notching all three of his domestic goals as a substitute, but has started all the north London club's Europa League and League Cup matches.

The 31-year-old and fellow forward Alexis Sanchez have consistently been Arsenal's top goalscorers in recent seasons but the Frenchman has been relegated to the bench in favour of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette during this campaign.

"It's clear that he is not getting enough playing time and Didier (France manager Didier Deschamps) has already spoken to him about it," Stephan told French TV network TF1. "He has to find a solution in the coming weeks.

"He has a very good goals-to-games ratio, but he now has to play."

Giroud, who has scored 29 goals in 69 games for France, was part of the squad that progressed to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals and the 2016 European Championship final.

Arsenal are fifth in the league and travel to 11th-placed Southampton on Sunday. 

READ MORE:

African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos

Cameroon have fired coach Hugo Broos less than a year after he led the country to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and two months short of the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The haves and have-nots in the Champions League

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the teams bidding to book their places in the Champions League knockout stage this week, and Atletico ...
Sport
8 hours ago

No chance of Baxter putting his feet up next year‚ says Safa president Jordaan

Bafana Bafana may have failed to qualify for next year’s Soccer World Cup but beleaguered coach Stuart Baxter and his players will not be twiddling ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sundowns to examine Baroka's premiership title ambitions

Premiership log leaders Baroka FC face a major test of their title ambitions when they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium in ...
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Majoro back in Cape Town City squad but future not finalised Soccer
  2. Cricket SA‚ SACA reach settlement - but where are the numbers? Cricket
  3. Gift Sithole eyes Chiefs‚ Wits and Polokwane scalps Soccer
  4. Anderson, Root give England a sniff in Adelaide Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘Integrity here will guarantee integrity at the national conference’ – premier ...
Incredible timelapse of the supermoon

Related articles

  1. African champions Cameroon fire coach Hugo Broos Soccer
  2. The haves and have-nots in the Champions League Soccer
  3. No chance of Baxter putting his feet up next year‚ says Safa president Jordaan Soccer
  4. Sundowns to examine Baroka's premiership title ambitions Soccer
  5. How Teko Modise's talents caught music mogul Chicco Twala's eye Soccer
  6. Wits now in Hunt for league glory Soccer
  7. It's lucky 13 as Man City dodge Hammers Soccer
  8. How Safa forked out R10m to clear SA's name with Fifa Soccer
  9. Jelusic says Celtic gave it their all Soccer
  10. Hunt not ruling TKO champs Wits out in the league Soccer
  11. Hunt is king of cups as the Students claim R4m TKO Sport
X