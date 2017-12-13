Soccer

I had to be a tsotsi‚ says Sundowns' captain Hlompho Kekana

13 December 2017 - 16:17 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane (Coach), Hlompho Kekana and Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on November 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Pitso Mosimane (Coach), Hlompho Kekana and Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on November 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Hlompho Kekana says he had to have the wiliness of a “tsotsi” to score his goal from inside Mamelodi Sundowns’ half against Orlando Pirates in a 3-1 Absa Premiership victory to the Brazilians in November.

The goal‚ scored at Orlando Stadium‚ was this week voted the PSL’s goal of the month for November.

Presented that award Kekana described how he had his head down over the ball‚ and could only see by Wayne Sandilands’ socks that Pirates’ goalkeeper was off his line.

The defensive midfielder said he dared not lift his head‚ for fear of alerting Sandilands of his intention to shoot.

“Football is a game of moments where‚ especially as a midfielder‚ you have to think in seconds‚” Kekana said‚ describing the wonder strike.

“For me‚ to score that goal‚ I only saw Wayne Sandilands’s socks.

"I couldn’t look up‚ because if I did I would make him aware [of an intention to shoot].

“So I had to be a tsotsi.

"So that day I tried to be a ‘clever’ and it worked for me to score that goal.”

Remarkably‚ this was Kekana’s second strike scored from inside his own half.

He produced a similar goal for Bafana Bafana in an away Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in a 2-2 draw in Limbe in March 2016 that was on a shortlist of 12 for that year’s Fifa Puskas Award.

Kekana had already indicated he did not enjoy scoring against previous Downs teammate Sandilands.

He expressed his hesitancy to campaign for his strike against Pirates as goal of the season‚ which is voted for by supporters.

READ MORE:

Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL

The Premier Soccer League want to throw the book at Cape Town City over the club signing a sports betting company as a shirt sponsor‚ and their ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SA clubs finally know their fate in next year's CAF competitions

Champions Bidvest Wits will begin their 2018 African Champions League campaign with a trip to the holiday island of Mauritius while Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
2 hours ago

PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga

A verdict has been reached by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee against Orlando Pirates for the club’s role in the pitch invasion ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has praised the role of his wingbacks this season but will have to come up with another plan for the weekend’s ...
Sport
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane congratulates Chippa's Teboho Moloi Soccer
  2. I had to be a tsotsi‚ says Sundowns' captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  3. SA clubs finally know their fate in next year's CAF competitions Soccer
  4. Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub

Related articles

  1. Teko Modise returns for Cape Town City Soccer
  2. Brazilians wary of the boys from Maritzburg Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as SAFA president Soccer
  4. Nhlakanipho Ntuli back in Holland to breathe life back into career Soccer
  5. Sundowns wary of Maritzburg forwards Rusike and Fileccia Soccer
  6. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  7. ‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Ajax Cape Town to avoid new low Soccer
  9. Baroka FC chairman backs battling coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  10. Louis van Gaal slams 'boring' Man United under Jose Mourinho Soccer
X