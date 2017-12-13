Hlompho Kekana says he had to have the wiliness of a “tsotsi” to score his goal from inside Mamelodi Sundowns’ half against Orlando Pirates in a 3-1 Absa Premiership victory to the Brazilians in November.

The goal‚ scored at Orlando Stadium‚ was this week voted the PSL’s goal of the month for November.

Presented that award Kekana described how he had his head down over the ball‚ and could only see by Wayne Sandilands’ socks that Pirates’ goalkeeper was off his line.

The defensive midfielder said he dared not lift his head‚ for fear of alerting Sandilands of his intention to shoot.

“Football is a game of moments where‚ especially as a midfielder‚ you have to think in seconds‚” Kekana said‚ describing the wonder strike.

“For me‚ to score that goal‚ I only saw Wayne Sandilands’s socks.

"I couldn’t look up‚ because if I did I would make him aware [of an intention to shoot].

“So I had to be a tsotsi.

"So that day I tried to be a ‘clever’ and it worked for me to score that goal.”

Remarkably‚ this was Kekana’s second strike scored from inside his own half.

He produced a similar goal for Bafana Bafana in an away Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in a 2-2 draw in Limbe in March 2016 that was on a shortlist of 12 for that year’s Fifa Puskas Award.

Kekana had already indicated he did not enjoy scoring against previous Downs teammate Sandilands.

He expressed his hesitancy to campaign for his strike against Pirates as goal of the season‚ which is voted for by supporters.