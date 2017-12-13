Soccer

Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane congratulates Chippa's Teboho Moloi

13 December 2017
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns awarded Player of the Month ,Teboho Moloi coach of Chippa United awarded coach of the month and Ndivhuwo Ravhulali of Polokwane City awarded Goal of the Month during the Absa Premiership Player and Coach awards on 11 December 2017 at PSL Offices.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Teboho Moloi‚ the Absa Premiership’s coach of the month for November‚ has revealed how current Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane helped shape his coaching philosophy.

Mosimane on Wednesday congratulated Chippa United coach Moloi‚ a long-time assistant-coach at Pirates before finally getting his chance as a head coach this season in the Eastern Cape‚ on his award on Sundowns’ website.

“I have seen Coach Teboho come up as a coach and I had no doubt he would be where he is right now‚ and I know he still has a lot more to contribute to the game‚” Mosimane said.

Receiving the award this week Moloi said Mosimane‚ who had a spell with Pirates in 1989‚ helped shape his philosophy that football “has to have an end product”.

Asked about Chippa’s attractive “township style” under is tutelage‚ Moloi said: “It’s a difficult one‚ because I already found Chippa playing what you call the South African style.

“What I added was that‚ with everything that they were doing there should be an end result‚ or end product.

“When I was young‚ growing up playing with Pitso‚ he always mentioned to me that strikers run into the box‚ then go out and run in again‚ when they think you [the midfielder] are going to bring it [the cross].

“And he would say‚ ‘You are killing us. Because we go to the near post‚ you don’t bring it‚ we go to the far post‚ you don’t bring it.

"Just for once in this coming game can you give me first-time crosses’.

“So when I gave him first-time crosses he scored a brace. After the game Pitso would always tell me‚ ‘There should be an end product.’

“And even when I went to South America [to play for Once Caldas in Columbia] it was mostly confirmed to me that there should be an end product in everything that you do.

“Chippa‚ when I got there‚ played good football and were an exciting bunch of players‚ and everything was proper.

"But there was no end product‚ as you could see in our game against Ajax this past weekend [a 1-0 defeat].

“We were down to nine men‚ but we started going back to the sickness of really wanting to walk the ball into the net.

“So it tells you we are still a work in progress and have a lot to do on that.”

Chippa beat Bidvest Wits away‚ drew against Free State Stars at home and drew against Mamelodi Sundowns at home in November.

