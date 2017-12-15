Soccer

Senong says finalists Amajita have grown in COSAFA U20

15 December 2017 - 12:31 By Nick Said
South Africa national Under-20 team head coach Thabo Senong speaks to the media during a media day as Safa Technical Centre on April 20, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South Africa national Under-20 team head coach Thabo Senong speaks to the media during a media day as Safa Technical Centre on April 20, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa coach Thabo Senong has said that his side have benefited greatly from the experience of playing at the Cosafa Under-20 Championship in Zambia‚ whether they win or lose Saturday’s final against Lesotho in Kitwe.

Senong has been tasked with developing a team that will compete for honours at the next African Youth Championships in 2019‚ and possibly form a big part of the Under-23 side that will attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Successive victories over a strong Egyptian side‚ 2-1 in their final pool match on Monday and 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday‚ have secured a place in the decider and‚ Senong said‚ provides further education for his young team.

“We showed character‚ strong hearts and were in the right frame of mind‚” Senong said of the semifinal win that was achieved without leading forward Lyle Foster from Orlando Pirates‚ who pulled out with injury in the warmups.

“Our structure was very good‚ in our defending and attacking‚ and we now need to go back and fix a few things to be ready for the final.

“When we came to Zambia we said we will learn and develop our boys‚ and we won’t worry too much about what is going on off the field‚ we must rather focus on the performance of the players so they can grow and learn.”

Senong said his side have improved through the competition after earlier wins over Mauritius (2-0) and Mozambique (1-0).

“We have played four games so far and our team is gradually becoming better and better. The final will be a different match‚ we just need to improve ourselves‚” he said.

“At the end of the day the people who benefit are the players because they are learning a lot‚ they are playing against good teams in tough conditions with a limited period of recovery.”

Senong‚ who also acts as assistant-coach at the senor national team under Stuart Baxter‚ says the bigger picture for not only the team‚ but himself as well‚ is the experience gained of playing in an international competition.

“For us it is to try and become better as a football nation and my priority is youth development. We will always give feedback to our ABC Motsepe League‚ MDC (MultiChoice Diski Challenge) and youth coaches at all the academies in our workshops and refreshers.

“We pass on the trends of football in Cosafa‚ in Africa and junior football.

“It is important‚ working with all national coaches‚ Molefi Ntseki with the Under-17s and Stuart Baxter with the senior team‚ that we give each other feedback and update each other so that we know what’s going on to nurture this talent and accelerate it to the next level.”

Senong is unsure whether Foster will be ready for Saturday's final‚ but he will have captain Thendo Mukumela and number one goalkeeper Khulekani Khubeka back from suspension.

He says he has great faith in all 20 players in the squad and that whoever features will not disappoint.

“We don’t play as individuals‚ our team is made of steel and players who are trying to serve the team. We know the squad is balanced – everybody who is given a chance will always be ready to deliver.

“We understand our game model‚ when we defend and when we attack. It is easy when we prioritise the team. We will assess the team in training to identify the right 11 for the final.”

South Africa have won the regional championship on five previous occasions‚ the last under Shakes Mashaba in 2013. They were beaten 2-1 by Zambia in the final 12 months ago.

READ MORE:

It’s still far from being Sundowns’ title‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has said that the Absa Premiership title race is far from over despite the league’s best team on paper‚ Mamelodi ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Toetie's festive season looks to be a bleak one

Sources say Allister Coetzee will likely be axed in the new year.
Sport
7 hours ago

Chiefs look out for good - but cheap - strikers

Kaizer Chiefs are to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window, coach Steve Komphela has said.
Sport
8 hours ago

Cape Town City happy to be finally back to their true ‘home’

Cape Town City are relishing returning to their true ‘home’ on Friday when they host AmaZulu at the Cape Town Stadium in an Absa Premiership clash in ...
Sport
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. It’s still far from being Sundowns’ title‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  2. Titans cannot field Steyn in T20 final against Dolphins Cricket
  3. Steve Smith holds firm as Australia rein in England Cricket
  4. Qalinge remains injured for Pirates against Free State Stars Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City happy to be finally back to their true ‘home’ Soccer
  2. Chiefs cannot afford to continue to plod along‚ says Tshabalala Soccer
  3. SA narrowly edge out Egypt to reach 2017 COSAFA Under-20 final Soccer
  4. Tottering Chiefs to sign goal-scorers in the January transfer window Soccer
  5. Bafana need a strong Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns to be successful: Komphela Soccer
  6. Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundowns surge ahead Soccer
  7. PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion Soccer
  8. Baroka FC coach Thobejane bemoans poor finishing, lacklustre defending Soccer
  9. Draw‚ draw‚ draw‚ says Mosimane after 84 drawn matches in the PSL Soccer
  10. Highlands Park, Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup, Cosmos miss out Soccer
  11. Man City roll over Swansea to set win record, Lukaku lifts Man United  Soccer
  12. Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United  Soccer
X