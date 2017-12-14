Soccer

PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion

14 December 2017 - 13:44 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates supporters on the rampage during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League has found Orlando Pirates guilty of “spectator misbehaviour” for their club’s role played in the pitch invasion that was started by their supporters in an Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld last season.

After a protracted disciplinary committee hearing process‚ finally‚ 10 months after Sundowns’ 6-0 thrashing of Pirates on February 11‚ one of the teams have been found guilty.

A sentence is expected to be delivered next month‚ the PSL said in a press release on Thursday.

Sundowns‚ as the home team responsible for security‚ and whose fans also invaded the pitch in response to those from Pirates‚ resulting in violent scenes‚ were also charged but a verdict is only expected in their case next month.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has released its ruling on the matter involving Orlando Pirates and spectator misbehaviour‚” the PSL’s release stated.

“The League had charged Orlando Pirates with contravening Rule 54 of the NSL Handbook (Rules) following acts of hooliganism by a section of supporters during the Absa Premiership fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on 11 February 2017 where some fans invaded the pitch.

“The PSL Disciplinary Committee found Orlando Pirates guilty. The DC will reconvene next year to impose sanction on the Member Club.

“The charges against Mamelodi Sundowns will be heard in January 2018.”

Article 54 of the NSL (National Soccer League) handbook deals with various offences that Pirates’ fans would have contravened.

This includes article 54.3.3‚ which refers to: “Improper conduct includes but is not limited to invading or attempting to invade the demarcated area‚ throwing or attempting to throw projectiles or bottles‚ damage or attempted damage to property … .”

