Effervescent Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says “withdrawal” football will have a detrimental effect on the national team, Bafana Bafana.

In the aftermath of their hard-fought 1-0 win against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night‚ Mosimane said the draws in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) could have an effect on Bafana Bafana.

There have been 84 draws in the PSL this season with Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates having drawn the most games (eight) while Baroka FC‚ Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs have drawn seven each.

“If there are two match-days in succession and there are not enough goals‚ it'll bring the topic of the lack of goals and it's justified at the time‚" Mosimane said.

"However‚ I see things differently and I like what Cavin Johnson said in terms of us coaches who play not to lose.

"Who wants to lose?

"I don't want to lose but if you don't attack‚ how are you going to win?

"If your game is 70 percent defence and 30 percent attack‚ are you going to use 30 percent attack to score and what if the other team is organised? We're all afraid to lose our jobs‚” Mosimane said.

Sundowns may be leading the table by five points but they have drawn the least matches (one) of all teams while recording the eight wins that have pushed them to the summit with two games in hand.

“It's not good for Bafana Bafana because we all withdraw and we play withdrawal football and that's easy.

"It's scary because you have to build from the back and if you're a big team you have to build from the back.

"Not all teams build from the back and in the second half of the season‚ it's going to be worse because we'll all be scraping for points.

"Who wants to lose?

"It's going to be draw‚ draw‚ draw.

"Hence when you win two games‚ you'll find yourself in second position because we don't want to play and don't want to lose.

"However‚ we are Sundowns and we have to play.

"I don't want to talk about other teams but we have to play.”