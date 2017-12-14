Soccer

Draw‚ draw‚ draw‚ says Mosimane after 84 drawn matches in the PSL

14 December 2017 - 12:36 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane embraces Percy Tau with a hug after the star forward scored his 5th league goal of the season during the Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on December 13, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Sundown won 1-0.
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane embraces Percy Tau with a hug after the star forward scored his 5th league goal of the season during the Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on December 13, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Sundown won 1-0.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Effervescent Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says “withdrawal” football will have a detrimental effect on the national team, Bafana Bafana.

In the aftermath of their hard-fought 1-0 win against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night‚ Mosimane said the draws in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) could have an effect on Bafana Bafana.

There have been 84 draws in the PSL this season with Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates having drawn the most games (eight) while Baroka FC‚ Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs have drawn seven each.

“If there are two match-days in succession and there are not enough goals‚ it'll bring the topic of the lack of goals and it's justified at the time‚" Mosimane said.

"However‚ I see things differently and I like what Cavin Johnson said in terms of us coaches who play not to lose.

"Who wants to lose?

"I don't want to lose but if you don't attack‚ how are you going to win?

"If your game is 70 percent defence and 30 percent attack‚ are you going to use 30 percent attack to score and what if the other team is organised? We're all afraid to lose our jobs‚” Mosimane said.

Sundowns may be leading the table by five points but they have drawn the least matches (one) of all teams while recording the eight wins that have pushed them to the summit with two games in hand.

“It's not good for Bafana Bafana because we all withdraw and we play withdrawal football and that's easy.

"It's scary because you have to build from the back and if you're a big team you have to build from the back.

"Not all teams build from the back and in the second half of the season‚ it's going to be worse because we'll all be scraping for points.

"Who wants to lose?

"It's going to be draw‚ draw‚ draw.

"Hence when you win two games‚ you'll find yourself in second position because we don't want to play and don't want to lose.

"However‚ we are Sundowns and we have to play.

"I don't want to talk about other teams but we have to play.”

READ MORE:

Man City roll over Swansea to set win record, Lukaku lifts Man United

David Silva scored twice as runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City won 4-0 at Swansea City on Wednesday to set a new English top-flight ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Highlands Park, Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup, Cosmos miss out

National First Division leaders Highlands Park have squeezed into the Nedbank Cup Last 32 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Real Kings in Tembisa on ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tau inspires Sundowns to narrow win over Maritzburg United

An inspired Percy Tau helped Mamelodi Sundowns open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League log with their 1-0 win over ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane congratulates Chippa's Teboho Moloi

Teboho Moloi‚ the Absa Premiership’s coach of the month for November‚ has revealed how current Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane helped shape ...
Sport
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion Soccer
  2. Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundowns surge ahead Soccer
  3. Draw‚ draw‚ draw‚ says Mosimane after 84 drawn matches in the PSL Soccer
  4. Baroka FC coach Thobejane bemoans poor finishing, lacklustre defending Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City facing possibility of expulsion or relegation from PSL Soccer
  2. SA clubs finally know their fate in next year's CAF competitions Soccer
  3. PSL DC finally reaches verdict in long-running Loftus pitch invasion saga Soccer
  4. Komphela braces himself for Molangoane's absence from Chiefs lineup Soccer
  5. Teko Modise returns for Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Brazilians wary of the boys from Maritzburg Soccer
  7. Danny Jordaan to put his hand up for re-election as SAFA president Soccer
  8. Nhlakanipho Ntuli back in Holland to breathe life back into career Soccer
  9. Sundowns wary of Maritzburg forwards Rusike and Fileccia Soccer
  10. George Lebese to 'work through Christmas' to find form at Sundowns Soccer
  11. ‘SA should be proud of the PSL‚’ says Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana Soccer
X