Benni McCarthy says he has been too busy trying to find a successful formula to get his Cape Town City side back to winning ways to make any calls on players he would like the club to bring in during the January transfer window.

“New signings are really a question for the chairman (John Comitis) because he’s been working on that‚" McCarthy said.

"I’ve had bigger fish to fry.

“When your luck's not in … I’ve just been more focused on the players that I have and that means I haven’t really sat down and looked at who I want‚ which players can come in and help add value to the team.

“Now is probably as good a time as ever to have a closer look and identify the guys I think can add value to this team and help make us stronger.

“But I haven’t pinpointed anyone I can tell the chairman to try and get for us because I’ve been trying to figure out how to win games instead of drawing and losing!”

City finished the year on a high after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 away from home courtesy of a lone strike from Nana Akosah-Bempah at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The result took City to second place‚ four points behind leaders Sundowns.

“A couple of quality players wouldn’t be bad‚" McCarthy said.

"If we can get some experienced players who have already played for teams in CAF competitions that could help because ‚ I guess‚ we do have a lot of youngsters.

“I’m not saying I want old players but some with experience in Africa because you don’t want to go into the unknown‚ get the shock of our lives and go out in the first round.”

City play in February in the first round of the African Confederation Cup against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland.