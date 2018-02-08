To be able to share the pitch with Tau and Billiat is awesome‚ says Brockie

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has marvelled at new team-mates Percy Tau and Khama Billiat's silky skills on the pitch.

Brockie joined Sundowns from Supersport United last month and he got his first opportunity to start a game alongside the duo in the league match against Cape Town City last week.

Sundowns won that game 1-0 after Tau beat several defenders and then produced an audacious flick into the box that Billiat met with a volley in the 48th minute to win the game for the Brazilians.

"I think if you are talking about the best players in the league‚ you just name the two of them (Tau and Billiat)‚" said Brockie of his partners.

"The ability they have‚ to glide past players‚ you can see.

"The goal that we scored there (against City) was unbelievable.

"To be able to share the pitch with those two is awesome."