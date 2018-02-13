Soccer

Sundowns send condolences to Tau's family after the loss of his elder brother Tshehla

13 February 2018 - 09:55 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mogau Tshehla of Polokwane City FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Ubuntu Cape Town and Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have sent condolences to the family of star midfielder Percy Tau after he lost his elder brother Mogau Tshehla of Polokwane City in a car accident at the weekend.

The details of the death of the 26-year-old Tshehla are sketchy but City confirmed on Monday night that he died in a car accident and they are expected to release detailed information in a press conference to be held on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Mogau is the elder brother of Percy Tau and as a club we send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.

"We are not playing this week‚ so this will give Percy enough opportunity to be with his family‚” said Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa on Tuesday morning.

Sundowns‚ who have already booked a place in the next round of the Nedbank Cup‚ only return to league action next week Wednesday where they take on Free State Stars at Loftus.

Tshehla played for City in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup where they were shocked by National First Division (NFD) side Ubuntu Cape Town and he featured in six league games for Rise and Shine this season.

“It is with our deepest sorrows that we inform you of the death of our defender Mogau Tshehla in a car accident.

"Our thoughts are with the family‚ team-mates and friends‚” read City’s the statement.

