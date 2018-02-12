Soccer

'There were some problems between Muhsin and I‚' says Pirates' Morrison

12 February 2018 - 11:40 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates' striker Bernard Morrison celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal in a 2-0 Nedbank Cup Last 32 win over Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium on February 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bernard Morrison has said‚ somewhat provocatively‚ that the celebration of his second goal against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday night – he and team-mates imitating a dog on all fours‚ lifting a leg – was aimed at Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral.

The unusually outspoken Ghanaian said there had been some “problems going on between Muhsin and I”.

Morrison did not specify whether the issues were from within the match‚ or when Ertugral had been coach of Pirates for the first two months of last season.

“There were some problems going on between Muhsin and I so I think the celebration was for him‚” Morrison said with a cheeky grin.

Morrison made a return to Pirates’ starting XI after spending most of this season on the bench and rewarded Bucs with goals in the 43rd and 48th minutes that earned his side a 2-0 Nedbank Cup Last 32 victory at Orlando Stadium.

After scoring the second goal Morrison and some of his teammates went to the touchline and crawled on all fours‚ lifting their legs in unison‚ in a hilarious form of celebration.

Pirates’ victory earned revenge for a a shock 3-0 league defeat against Ajax 11 days ago in Cape Town.

