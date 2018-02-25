Soccer

Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane

25 February 2018 - 14:27 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 2 February 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 2 February 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Even before Kaizer Chiefs spurned a chance to catch up to within three points of his team‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was not overly concerned about that prospect after his team were held to a draw‚ Downs' second in a row‚ by SuperSport United on Saturday night.

Mosimane was not pleased at dropping four points in 1-1 home draws against Free State Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday and then SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

But he was also not getting himself even close to a panic.

Speaking after the game – and before Chiefs failed to capitalise with a 0-0 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium in a later match – Mosimane was calm about the prospect of the points gap being closed.

“Have they (Chiefs) cut the points down?” Mosimane queried‚ in reference to Amakhosi playing later.

“Ah‚ OK‚ let’s talk on Monday then. And we are still in pole position (even if Amakhosi had cut the lead).

“And you know the (Chiefs-Pirates Soweto) derby is coming (on Saturday).

"You know what’s going to happen there. What do we usually get there? (The derby is known for being a draw).

“So maybe the Tshwane derby draw is still good.

“How can I worry about somebody who’s still got to pass us. I’ve got the lead.

“OK‚ it’s not the really big‚ convincing lead. But who’s convincing?”

Downs travel to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Saturday that Lionel Messi never fails to surprise him as the Argentine maestro scored twice, including a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs title hopes take a knock

Kaizer Chiefs’ title hopes were dented on Saturday night as they spurned a chance to cut into Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead at the head of the Absa ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City

Lehlohonolo Majoro scored twice to haunt his former employers as BidVest Wits ended their dismal recent run against Cape Town City with a 2-1 victory ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport

Despite it having appeared possible at one stage, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Mamelodi Sundowns will run away with the 2017-18 Absa ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck Soccer
  2. Stormers tour has become a lot tougher Rugby
  3. One way or another‚ Jobodwana will 'be present' at the birth of his child Sport
  4. Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. Castro figuring out how to partner ‘same player’ Moon for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’ Soccer
  3. Fileccia brace seals Maritzburg United win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  4. Saddam Maake says there’s no beef between him and Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Sundowns give vote of confidence to misfiring Brockie Soccer
  6. Paulus Masehe enters hall of legends reaching magical 300-mark Soccer
  7. Ertugral pulls the reigns with Zakri raring to come back against Arrows Soccer
  8. PSL’s Ndoro case against Ajax to be heard in March Soccer
  9. Stars top three would be miracle worthy of a statue‚ says Eymael Soccer
  10. PSL cannot deduct points from Ajax over Ndoro‚ Ertugral believes Soccer
  11. Benni McCarthy to miss more crucial games for Cape Town City Soccer
  12. Chippa United to use Orlando Pirates fixture to feed the needy Soccer
X