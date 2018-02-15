The Football Transformation Forum (FTF) have officially nominated incumbent Danny Jordaan to run again as president of the South African Football Association (Safa).

Based on the strength of 40 confirmed regional nominations from within their structure‚ the FTF also sent a warning to potential rivals that the March 24 election was effectively over before it had started.

The FTF had claimed 48 regions in January‚ but this was not confirmed.

“In terms of the nominations we have received we are nominating Dr Jordaan‚” FTF secretary-general and Safa national executive committee (NEC) member Mzwandile Maforvane said.

“Today we wanted to give you a clear position around what the FTF has when it comes to the position of the president of Safa‚ and the nominations that we have received.

“There are other groups who have come forward to say they want to have their candidates. But we as the FTF need to indicate that our approach is different.

“Other people come from the top‚ to say‚ ‘We want to serve you’‚ then expect the regions to decide based on what they hear from them.

“Our approach is first we engage the FTF (aligned) regions to decide on the candidates they would like to see serving as their president and even other positions.

“Then once the regions have taken a decision‚ they would merge at a provincial level in order to determine the candidate‚ including president.

“So now we bring to you the number of nominations we have received for president.

“Fortunately for the FTF‚ only one name has come up – the name of Dr Danny Jordaan.

“We have more than 40 of the nominations that we have received for the position of president.

"So we want to confirm that whoever intends to contest that position‚ they should be clear‚ because most of the votes come from the regions.

“Safa has 52 regions‚ making up 208 votes. Then there are 10 votes from the associate members and six from the National Soccer League (NSL).

“So that would also indicate that once we have 40 regions‚ and once you multiply that by four‚ excluding associate members that we know are supportive (of Jordaan)‚ it is clear that I would actually think whoever intends to stand now should start to prepare for the next elections.

“Because these are over as far as the position of the president is concerned.

“The matter is closed for the position of president of Safa.”

Safa NEC member Mxolisi Sibam said ultimately the FTF want to have nominations from all 52 regions “and I think we are going to achieve that”.

He added: “Before people say that we are collecting nominations‚ because those forms go straight to the auditors‚ we have asked those (FTF-aligned) regions to send us copies.”

The FTF said that the reason for this was to have proof of the number of nominations they have before making claims to the media.

The FTF regions meet in Bloemfontein on Saturday to determine candidates for the 13-person national list from which Safa’s three vice-presidents will be appointed.

With eligibility issues over Jordaan’s only current potential rivals‚ Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana and Tokyo Sexwale‚ there seems an increasing possibility the incumbent will stand unopposed.