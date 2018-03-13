Soccer

Zimbabwe to omit Khama Billiat from four-nations squad?

13 March 2018 - 16:24 By Mark Gleeson
Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017.
Image: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Zimbabwe say they will not send a call-up letter to Khama Billiat for next week’s four-nations tournament in Zambia‚ also involving South Africa‚ as he is injured.

But the deadly Mamelodi Sundowns striker could be back in action as early as this Sunday in the Caf Champions League.

Zimbabwean officials have told local reporters that coach Sunday Chidzwambwa is leaving out both Billiat and former Kaizer Chiefs goal ace Knowledge Musona from his squad for the two matches in Ndola.

Zimbabwe take on hosts Zambia in one of the two semifinals on Thursday‚ March 22 and‚ win or lose‚ will then play either Angola or South Africa on Sunday‚ March 25.

But Billiat‚ who hurt his ankle in the derby draw with SuperSport United on February 24‚ is back in full training with the Brazilians and is in line to play in Sunday night’s second leg of their second round tie against Rayon Sports of Rwanda at Loftus Versfeld‚ according to Sundowns officials.

Billiat‚ due to leave the club at the end of the season‚ missed Sundowns’ last two games against AmaZulu and the first leg in Kigali against Rayon Sports.

He travelled with the side to Rwanda but did little training.

Musona has had an adductor muscle complaint but his Belgian club KV Oostende said he is training with the ball again after a spell on the sidelines.

Zimbabwe are yet to name their squad but it is likely to be packed with talent from South Africa’s Premier Soccer League‚ particularly as the domestic season in Zimbabwe is yet to get underway and there will be questions about the match fitness of many of the local players.

Gerald Takawara from Ajax Cape Town‚ Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs) and Knox Mutizwa from Lamontville Golden Arrows are set to be named.

Chidzwambwa‚ the former Black Leopards coach who took his country to success in last July’s Cosafa Cup in the North West Province‚ wants to bring back players from Europe for the tournament‚ even though Zimbabwe’s FA are continually scrapping around for money.

This includes the giant centre back Costa Nhamoinesu from Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic and striker Silas Songani‚ who plays for SonderjyskE of Denmark.

