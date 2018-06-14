The World Cup kick-offs on Thursday and already Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told his former Sweden teammates they should be on the beach and not bothering with the football.

TimesLIVE brings you news from Egypt‚ France and Nigeria‚ as well as a strange tale of superstition in today’s World Cup diary.

PRAISE SALAH!

The news Egypt have been waiting for was revealed today when star striker Mohamed Salah was passed fit to play against Uruguay on Friday‚ though coach Hector Cuper has left the ball in the court of the forward as to whether he takes to the pitch.

The Liverpool striker‚ who scored 44 goals in 52 games for The Reds in all competitions last season‚ was a major doubt for the game after injuring his shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid last month.