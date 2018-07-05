PSL chairman Khoza says Ndoro eligibility poser could force late start to the season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) intends to appeal the court decision that has thrown the start of the coming Premiership season into serious doubt following the Tendai Ndoro ruling at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg this week.

Khoza said they would only reveal the reasons behind their decision to appeal Judge Denise Fisher’s judgement this week after a Board of Governors (BoG) that is to be held on July 12.

“We are sitting with this decision that makes us to ponder what should be our decision as the League‚” said Khoza on Thursday evening.

“Having considered the matter today‚ we have arrived at a decision that the judgment that was handed down must be appealed.