Mamelodi Sundowns need to sign three more players‚ Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane said‚ even though he had just witnessed a display of his side's awesome depth as a virtual B team beat a full-strength Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's preseason Shell Helix Ultra Cup.

Jeremy Brockie and Themba Zwane scored in the 53rd and 92nd minutes for Sundowns at FNB Stadium‚ with Bernard Parker pulling one back for Chiefs on the 96th.

Afterwards Mosimane said he will aim to make three more signings before the start of the 2018-19 season.

"We need three more players‚ in my opinion. But when you bring three‚ probably you have top release three‚" he said.