SA quartet kick off league season in France

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba is hoping to learn from the new arrivals at French Ligue 1 side Lille this season as he and the three other South Africans in Ligue 1 prepare to start the new campaign this weekend.

Mothiba was a revelation in the second half of the last campaign when he returned from a loan spell with Ligue 2 side Valenciennes to score the goals that would save Lille from relegation.

The club is not expecting to be in the relegation mix again this year and after his goal in a pre-season friendly against English Premier League Leicester City‚ Mothiba is brimming with confidence ahead of their season opener against Stade Rennes on Saturday night.

He is also looking forward to playing alongside new signing Loic Remy from Chelsea‚ who has also played for the likes of Marseille and Newcastle United‚ and has 30 caps for France.