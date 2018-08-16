Eccentric coach Kgoloko Thobejane was reminiscent of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous line in The Terminator‚ the 1984 science fiction movie‚ when he vowed to return to the Absa Premiership.

"I'll be back‚" Thobejane said‚ echoing Schwarzenegger.

The colourful coach has disappeared into the football wilderness since his acrimoniously parting of ways with Baroka FC in March for allegedly drinking alcohol while on duty.

He said he does not have any concrete offers on the table at the moment but he insisted that he would be back in the Premiership at some stage this season.

“Football is my life‚" he said.

"At the moment I am not doing much but if a good offer comes my way I will definitely consider it.”

Thobejane said he's followed the start of the Premiership season with keen interest but he declined to comment when asked to name the likely league title winner this season.

“Yes‚ I have been following what is happening in the PSL since I left Baroka and now as the teams start the season‚" he said.

"The team that will win the league is the one that is going to be consistent throughout the season.

"At the moment is still early to say who will win the league‚ we just have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.”

Thobejane was the darling of the SA football fans for talking off the cuff and he coined the famous phrase‚ “football will kill you a real death”.

“I enjoyed my time coaching in the National First Division and in the PSL but at the moment I don’t miss it that much‚" he said.

"When the time is right for a return I will be back fresher and stronger.

"But for now I am focusing on what I am doing with my time at the moment.”