Wydad have third coach in a year as they face Sundowns

African champions Wydad Casablanca will have a third coach in nine months on their bench for Friday night’s Caf Champions League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns as the winners of the last two editions go head-to-head in Morocco (kickoff 9pm SA time).

Wydad have lost coach Faouzi Benzarti‚ who was in charge in May when they drew 1-1 with Sundowns in Pretoria at the start of this year’s group phase competition‚ and replaced him with Abdelhadi Skitioui.

It is a temporary appointment as Wydad’s search for a high profile successor has been delayed by club elections in recent weeks. The club’s members chose the president and board.

Veteran Benzarti went back to Tunisia at the end of last month to take over again as national coach.

Benzarti was appointed in January after Lhoucine Ammouta had taken Wydad to last year’s Champions League title and then suddenly got the boot.

The quick turnover of coaches reflects the volatility of the job market in the Arab world and could be a problem for Wydad against Sundowns.

The Moroccans‚ who won the Champions League for only their second time last year‚ are undercooked as they have not started their domestic season yet.

They have only two Champions League games in the last month since returning from their holidays. They drew away against Horoya in Guinea and then beat them 2-0 in the return match to go top of Group C with eight points from four games.

Sundowns‚ who were continental champions in 2016‚ are tie second with five points from four games‚ the same for Horoya‚ who should win earlier on Friday when they host AS Togo-Port (kickoff 6pm SA time).

If Sundowns lose and Horoya win‚ then Sundowns drop to third‚ three points behind. But they have the Guinean club at home in their last group match on August 28 and a simple victory would be enough there to see Pitso Mosimane’s side into the quarterfinals.

But with all his recent acquisitions‚ Mosimane will be wanting to come away from the trip to Morocco with at least a point in his pocket.

Last year Sundowns lost 1-0 to Wydad in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie and were then bundled out on post-match penalties.

Friday’s match will be taken charge of by Algerian referee Mehdi Abid Charef.