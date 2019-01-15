Soccer

Benni McCarthy admits he's scared of 'a Ferrari'

15 January 2019 - 11:53 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is a big fan of Free State Stars' Bidvest Wits-bound winger Sinethemba Jantjie.
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is a big fan of Free State Stars' Bidvest Wits-bound winger Sinethemba Jantjie.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy is hoping Free State Stars star winger Sinethemba Jantjie moves to Bidvest Wits earlier than anticipated and will not play on Wednesday night when Cape Town City host the Nedbank Cup holders in a catch-up league game at the Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy has labelled Jantjies “a Ferrari” and says he is scared of the damage that the winger could potentially do to his side‚ especially given the crisis they potentially face at left-back.

But Jantjies has already signed a pre-contract to move to Wits at the end of the season and there are on-going talks about him making an early move to Johannesburg.

“Go on‚ Hunty‚ take him man!’ McCarthy joked this week to a call to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“Stars will try to stop us from coming through the middle and they will look to use their speedsters like Jantjies to catch us on the counter attack.”

PSL to observe moment of silence for the late Phil Masinga

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will observe a moment of silence for late Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga.
Sport
1 day ago

Ebrahim Seedat is suspended for the game‚ so Edmilson will have to move to left-back. He missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Baroka FC through injury and faces a late fitness test.

If the Mozambican international is not available‚ then Thato Mokeke will be moved to left-back and Kwanda Mngonyama will come in at centre-back‚ the coach said.

“It will be tough for Mokeke up against a Ferrari like Jantjies.

“Teams like Stars are always difficult because they are fighting for survival‚ they are willing to give everything to risk a lot of things.

“I think we just have to be cautious. I always want my team to be a bit smart‚ to be a bit wary.

How Benni McCarthy's motivational talk to his Cape Town City players backfired

Benni McCarthy’s efforts to motivate his Cape Town City players with talk of a possible Premier Soccer League title backfired and he says he is ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“As long as we go out there to compete and whatever the opposition comes up with‚ we are going to try and match them because I know the quality that we possess‚ the individual players we have‚” McCarthy added.

”The minute we allow the opposition‚ especially those sides fighting for relegation and with nothing to lose‚ to run more than us‚ then you automatically give them an opportunity‚ an open door somewhere.

“We’ve got to match them physically and match them for effort. It won’t be easy. It’s going to be like that every game.

"If you want to win titles‚ you have to be prepared to work hard‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Jeremy Brockie admits Mamelodi Sundowns face an uphill struggle Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy admits he's scared of 'a Ferrari' Soccer
  3. 'Chippa Masinga was a year younger than me but I took the words he said ... Soccer
  4. Former Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids joins Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe

Related articles

  1. Tough-talking Baroka coach fires a warning to his players Soccer
  2. Twitter reacts with shock following passing of Bafana legend Phil Masinga Soccer
  3. 'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga Soccer
  4. Roland Putsche strikes late as Cape Town City force a draw against Baroka Soccer
  5. Chippa United planning to take massive gamble on troubled former Sundowns ... Soccer
  6. There was a time when the late Phil Masinga felt playing for Bafana was not ... Soccer
X