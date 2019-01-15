Benni McCarthy is hoping Free State Stars star winger Sinethemba Jantjie moves to Bidvest Wits earlier than anticipated and will not play on Wednesday night when Cape Town City host the Nedbank Cup holders in a catch-up league game at the Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy has labelled Jantjies “a Ferrari” and says he is scared of the damage that the winger could potentially do to his side‚ especially given the crisis they potentially face at left-back.

But Jantjies has already signed a pre-contract to move to Wits at the end of the season and there are on-going talks about him making an early move to Johannesburg.

“Go on‚ Hunty‚ take him man!’ McCarthy joked this week to a call to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“Stars will try to stop us from coming through the middle and they will look to use their speedsters like Jantjies to catch us on the counter attack.”