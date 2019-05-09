PSL relegation: What are the various permutations going to the final day of the season?

What they need to do: If Maritzburg beat fifth-bottom Baroka FC then they will at least avoid automatic relegation‚ leap-frogging their opponents in the table.

It would also take each of Chippa United‚ Free State Stars and Black Leopards to win in order for them to finish in the promotion play-off position. Unlikely.

A draw might be enough to lift them off the bottom of the table as well as their goal-difference is better than Leopards (-17) and Free State Stars (-15)‚ who would need to get something from their final games to avoid being overtaken.

A defeat for Maritzburg and they will be automatically relegated for the first time since the 2006/07 season.

If they do win it will be a fourth victory in their last six games‚ a surge that will surely take them to absolute safety.