Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has urged South African players to invest their money wisely at the peak of their careers and earning power so that they are able to enjoy comfortable lives after retirement.

The local archives are littered with examples of players who fell on hard times after retirement and the Sundowns billionare owner said clubs have to work harder to ensure that players invest wisely.

“It saddens me immensely when I meet a former football player who played for Sundowns while I was the president and you can see that his financial position is not as it should be‚” said Motsepe.

“Sometimes we really have to do harder in terms of saying to them that you must begin to save some of your money.