TS Galaxy announce details of late Mbamba's memorial service and funeral

TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba will be laid to rest at the Nigel Cemetery (East Rand) in Duduza on Saturday‚ the club announced on Tuesday.

Mbamba died in a car accident on Saturday morning while travelling with his parents.

Club spokesperson Nombasa Zini confirmed that a memorial service would be held for Mbamba at the Duduza Multi-Purpose Centre at 12 noon on Thursday and the funeral service will take place at the same venue on Saturday.

“The funeral service will start at 8am sharp and by 11.30am we should be proceeding to the burial site at Nigel cemetery‚” said Zini.