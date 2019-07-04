Jomo Sono has started another overhaul of his squad for the new National First Division (NFD) season that he hopes will take his side from relegation candidates to promotion contenders‚ with the acquisition of former Kaizer Chiefs winger Phakamani Mngadi.

Sono says he has made an active effort to reduce the size of his squad from the last campaign after a massive clear-out‚ admitting it was tough to manage so many individuals in a season in which he knew his side would struggle.

“We have a lot of changes‚ we have released up to 14 players and will bring in four or five‚ that is it‚” Sono tells TimesLIVE.

“When you have big numbers in the squad‚ you have too many ‘gorilla faces’ [unhappy players] there‚ they are not playing and they will affect the others with their attitude.