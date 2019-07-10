Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter wanted to include Joel Untersee in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ‚ but a long delay in the issuing of a passport to the right-sided player‚ as well as centre-back Nikola Tavares‚ scuppered that plan.

However‚ with the 2021 Afcon finals qualifiers to start later this year‚ and the 2022 World Cup preliminaries not far off either‚ there will still be much interest in Untersee’s fortunes among the Bafana technical team.

The 25-year-old‚ who can play at right-back or as a right-winger‚ spent the second half of last season on loan in Zurich‚ but was partly hindered by a back injury and made only nine appearances in all competitions.