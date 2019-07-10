Soccer

Bafana vs Nigeria: Thembinkosi Lorch returns to face the Super Eagles

10 July 2019 - 18:41 By Marc Strydom at Cairo International Stadium
SA Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch scores the goal that sent Bafana Bafana to the quarterfinals of the Afcon finals at the expense of host nation Egypt on July 6 2019.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named an unchanged starting XI for the national team's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal against Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff 9pm).

The coach has retained the 4-3-3 formation that was so successful as South Africa shocked hosts Egypt at the same venue in front of 75,000 spectators on Saturday night.

SuperSport United goalkeeeper Ronwen Williams remains in goal.

The back four - Thamsanqa Mkhize‚ Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sfiso Hlanti - have remained unchanged all tournament.

Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo play behind Bongani Zungu in the midfield three.

Percy Tau‚ centre-forward Lebogang Mothiba and Thembinkosi Lorch‚ the goal-scoring hero against Egypt‚ are the front three.

Bafana are likely to tweak the high-pressing game they played against the hosts‚ varying between that highly effective strategy and sitting back at times to draw Nigeria in.

Bafana Bafana starting XI (4-3-3):

