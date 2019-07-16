Former Bafana Bafana striker George Dearnaley remembers Marc Batchelor as “feisty and competitive”‚ and a smart operator in the business of football.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward Batchelor was killed in what appears to be an assassination in Johannesburg on Monday night.

He enjoyed a stellar club career‚ featuring also for Moroka Swallows‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits‚ his highlight no doubt lifting the Caf Champions Cup with The Buccaneers in 1995.