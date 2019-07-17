Soccer

Why goalie Thela Ngobeni turned down Kaizer Chiefs - twice

17 July 2019 - 14:15 By Tiisetso Malepa
Thela Ngobeni of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars on12 May 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Thela Ngobeni of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars on12 May 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni has revealed that “there was a possibility” of a return to Kaizer Chiefs in January and in this current transfer window but it was Highlands Park that were more seriousness about his services.

Ngobeni was unveiled as a Highlands player along with five other players on Tuesday and joins Owen da Gama’s Tembisa-based side from Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year contract.

Chiefs had been on the hunt for a goalkeeper since the turn of the New Year following a long-term injury to Itumeleng Khune and a series of howlers from second choice Namibian keeper Virgil Vries.

Ngobeni has revealed that there were talks between his agent and Chiefs during the January transfer window but he opted against the move at the time because Amakhosi apparently offered a short-term deal.

“There was a possibility‚ to be honest‚ but I think Highlands Park showed more interest and they kept on knocking on my door for the longest time and eventually I had to open the door for them and listen to them‚ and the rest is history‚” Ngobeni told TimesLIVE.

“I tried initially to ignore their (Highlands) offer but they really kept pushing‚” reveals the 30-year-old Katlehong-born star.

Chiefs eventually settled on Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi instead‚ signing the Nigerian from Chippa United.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor

Kaizer Motaung join the many whose lives were touched by Marc Batchelor in mourning the former footballer's death on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Ngobeni said he has had his “fair share at so-called big clubs” and feels the move to Highlands made more sense than a return to Naturena.

“There was a possibility of joining other teams also‚ not just Chiefs. So I wanted to be in a space where the formula works best for me‚" he said.

“I went to Free State Stars and I did well there although I think I could have done better.

"So why not come to a team like Highlands a team that is in the process of growing and building the brand?”

At his age‚ he is at the height of his powers as a goalkeeper‚ unlike most in-field players who start to worry about their advancing years as soon as they get onto the other side of 30.

“I am just happy that finally I made a move permanently to go and try my luck somewhere else in an environment where I am welcomed and f eel special.

"I feel very honoured to be here with this bunch of guys who did great last season‚” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni will wear jersey No.42 and will fight for a starting place with veteran Tapuwa Kapini‚ Marlon Heugh and young Kyle Peters.

They will be under the tutelage of Stephan Ekakala‚ a DRC born goalkeeper coach who goes wherever Da Gama coaches.

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  5. Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel Cricket

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung joins fans in mourning Marc Batchelor Soccer
  2. Roger de Sa on the many battles he enjoyed with Marc Batchelor Soccer
  3. Six pictures of Marc Batchelor doing what he loved best Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates mourns their former player Marc Batchelor Soccer
  5. George Dearnaley remembers the 'feisty and competitive' Marc Batchelor Soccer
  6. Magic Marc: Batchelor achieved the feat of playing for Soweto's 'Big Three' Soccer
  7. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
X