Goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni has revealed that “there was a possibility” of a return to Kaizer Chiefs in January and in this current transfer window but it was Highlands Park that were more seriousness about his services.

Ngobeni was unveiled as a Highlands player along with five other players on Tuesday and joins Owen da Gama’s Tembisa-based side from Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year contract.

Chiefs had been on the hunt for a goalkeeper since the turn of the New Year following a long-term injury to Itumeleng Khune and a series of howlers from second choice Namibian keeper Virgil Vries.

Ngobeni has revealed that there were talks between his agent and Chiefs during the January transfer window but he opted against the move at the time because Amakhosi apparently offered a short-term deal.

“There was a possibility‚ to be honest‚ but I think Highlands Park showed more interest and they kept on knocking on my door for the longest time and eventually I had to open the door for them and listen to them‚ and the rest is history‚” Ngobeni told TimesLIVE.

“I tried initially to ignore their (Highlands) offer but they really kept pushing‚” reveals the 30-year-old Katlehong-born star.

Chiefs eventually settled on Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi instead‚ signing the Nigerian from Chippa United.