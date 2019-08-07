Former Bafana Bafana striker Philemon “Chippa” Masinga's widow has come out swinging hard on behalf of Mamelodi Sundowns and dismissed claims that the Premiership champions have turned their back on her.

Masinga's widow‚ Ntombi‚ told TimesLIVE that she continues to have a professional and ongoing relationship with Sundowns where there is an open line of communication.

“I have an ongoing working relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns.

"As and when there are matters that need to to be discussed‚ I address them directly with Sundowns and vice versa‚” she said.

Masinga lost a long battle with cancer in January and Sundowns senior official Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane announced at two memorial services held in Soweto and North West that the club’s billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe would pay for the school fees of his children.