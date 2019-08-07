Soccer

'We don’t know who these people are‚' says Sundowns official Alex Shakoane

07 August 2019 - 12:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Alex Shakoane during the Global Citizen Festival.
Alex Shakoane during the Global Citizen Festival.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Former Bafana Bafana striker Philemon “Chippa” Masinga's widow has come out swinging hard on behalf of Mamelodi Sundowns and dismissed claims that the Premiership champions have turned their back on her.

Masinga's widow‚ Ntombi‚ told TimesLIVE that she continues to have a professional and ongoing relationship with Sundowns where there is an open line of communication.

“I have an ongoing working relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns.

"As and when there are matters that need to to be discussed‚ I address them directly with Sundowns and vice versa‚” she said.

Masinga lost a long battle with cancer in January and Sundowns senior official Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane announced at two memorial services held in Soweto and North West that the club’s billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe would pay for the school fees of his children.

'I will be a pain in the neck for you Dr Danny Jordaan‚' says Jomo Sono at Phil Masinga's funeral

Jomo Sono has laid down the mantle for Philemon "Chippa" Masinga's picture to be hung in the SA Football Assciation (Safa) offices in Nasrec ...
Sport
6 months ago

But recent reports have said the promises were never honoured‚ a claim that was disputed by Shakoane.

Shakoane said that Sundowns have remained in constant contact with the family and they have honoured the promises they made.

But the Sundowns official said he could not go into further detail as the agreement with the family is confidential.

“From the beginning when we heard about Chippa’s passing‚ we have been dealing with Ntombi and we are still dealing with her until now.

"Suddenly there are people saying that we are not keeping our promises to the family and that is not true.

"We don’t know who these people are because we only know about Ntombi who was married to Chippa when he passed on‚” said Shakoane.

There was a time when the late Phil Masinga felt playing for Bafana was not worth it‚ reveals Neil Tovey

South African Football Association (SAFA) technical director Neil Tovey believes that if today’s Bafana Bafana strikers had the same steel and ...
Sport
6 months ago

“There was a story in the papers quoting an unnamed spokesperson who represents the children of Chippa ....... but we have checked with Ntombi and she says she doesn’t have a spokesperson‚” said Shakoane.

Asked if she has a spokesperson‚ Masinga said the last person to speak on her behalf was her husband’s close friend Majoro Nguphane.

She said Nguphane dealt with the media and his role ended after the funeral.

“My relationship with Sundowns does not include a spokesperson and I don’t know the person who says he is speaking on behalf of my family‚” she said.

Asked for comment‚ Nguphane confirmed that he spoke on behalf of the family during the funeral and his role ended after Masinga was buried.

“I was a close friend of Chippa and I was with him when he went to the hospital until he died‚" he said.

"So the family asked me to be the spokesperson because they were aware that I was close to him.

'My dad was a flower who grew out of concrete' - Sifiso‚ son of Phil Masinga at the Bafana legend's funeral

"My dad was a flower who grew out of concrete"‚ Sifiso Masinga‚ son of Phil Masinga‚ said addressing the audience at his father's funeral in ...
Sport
6 months ago

"I was appointed with the blessing of Chippa’s two brothers‚ Meshack and Ernest‚ and Ntombi to speak on behalf of the family.

“My role ended after we buried Chippa‚ I was never going to be the spokesperson for life.

"I was surprised to read in the newspapers that there is someone out there claiming to speak on behalf of the Masinga family.

"I asked Ntombi‚ Meshack and Ernerst about this and told me that they don’t know who is this person claiming to speak on behalf of the family.”

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  3. Honour for Lucas Radebe as a new generation of UK fans named after him Soccer
  4. Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach Soccer
  5. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
Beloved literature giant Toni Morrison dies at 88

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates announce their Caf Champions League squad Soccer
  4. Percy Tau's Club Brugge KV beat Dynamo Kiev in Champions League Soccer
  5. Rookies Stellenbosch happy with first outing of the season Soccer
  6. Da Gama ready to take over Bafana coaching job if 'nobody is available' Soccer
  7. Derby confident of landing Wayne Rooney in player-coach role, says owner Soccer
  8. Sundowns charter plane to avoid tricky trip into the heart of the Congo Soccer
  9. New Bafana coach expected to be at the helm by the end of next month Soccer
  10. Sredojevic happy to see new signing Mhango hit the ground running at Pirates Soccer
X