Sredojevic happy to see new signing Mhango hit the ground running at Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was happy to see new forward signing Gabadinho Mhango hit the ground running as a Buccaneer with an emphatically-taken goal in their 3-1 Absa Premiership win against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mhango might turn out to be one of the masterstroke signings of the 2019-20 off-season.

The Malawian had appeared to lose interest in his past two seasons at Bidvest Wits‚ where he had become a liability with poor performances.

He played a combined 28 league games in 2017-18 and 2018-19‚ scoring just five goals‚ having had a good first season in 2016-17‚ where Mhango banged in nine goals in 24 PSL appearances.

But a move to a big club seems likely to reinvigorate the destructive forward.