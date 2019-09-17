Soccer

PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash

17 September 2019 - 09:06 By Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch following an injury.
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch following an injury.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out for Paris St Germain's opening Uefa Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, the French Ligue 1 champions said.

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off against Toulouse last month and has not featured since for PSG, while Cavani is out of action with a hip problem.

PSG confirmed on Monday that the two strikers will resume training by the end of the week.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also be without Neymar, with the Brazilian forward serving a three-match Champions League ban for insulting match officials following PSG's defeat by Manchester United in the round of 16 last season.

Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani netted 11 of PSG's 20 goals in their Champions League campaign last season, and the trio will be crucial again in 2019-20 as the club look to go deep in Europe's elite competition.

