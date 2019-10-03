Tickets for the MTN8 cup final between Highlands Park and SuperSport United in Soweto on Saturday are still available but selling fast‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed.

The PSL has confirmed that of the 35‚000 tickets put on sale for the R8m encounter at the 40‚000 Orlando Stadium (6pm kickoff)‚ 20‚000 tickets had already been sold by close of business on Wednesday.

“It’s a very good response from the fans and the number of tickets sold so far represents over 65% of sales‚” PSL spokesperson Luxolo September told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“We hope today (Thursday) we will sell even more and hopefully sell out all the tickets by Friday and on matchday on Saturday.

“With this being the first final in Orlando in six years‚ we are hoping that fans in Soweto and Gauteng in general are hungry for a cup final and that it will be a sold out affair‚” said September.