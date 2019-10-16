Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ technical team and staff of their Village in Naturena sang Happy Birthday to Kaizer Motaung on Wednesday‚ in celebration of the chairman's 75th birthday.

Motaung was out of the country but Chiefs' players and staff congregated on the club's training grounds at the Village‚ complete with party hats‚ birthday horns and a birthday cake‚ and sang for a recorded message to be sent to the chairman.

Chiefs were also holding a media open day ahead of their training session‚ in preparation for their Telkom Knockout last-16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.