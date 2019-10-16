Soccer

Lazio handed partial stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour

16 October 2019 - 11:30 By Reuters
Lazio fans before the Uefa Europa League match against French club Stade Rennes on October 3 2019 at Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital Rome.
Image: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Lazio have been ordered to close four sections of their stadium for their next Uefa Europa League home game due to racist behaviour by the Italian club's fans during a group stage match against Stade Rennais earlier this month.

European soccer's governing body Uefa said in a statement that Lazio must also display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the Uefa logo on it for the match against Celtic on November 7.

The club were also fined €20,000 and given a suspended sentence of having to play one more match behind closed doors, contingent on there being no further racist incidents during a probationary period of one year. 

READ MORE:

Bulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has apologised to the England team after fans taunted their black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Accused Springbok lock Etzebeth should have stayed at home

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan, as has been reported on social media."
Sport
1 week ago

Hate crimes in UK football surge as black players continue to suffer from racism

Hate crimes at English football matches surged by 50% last year during one of the worst seasons for racist abuse in a decade, government figures show.
Sport
3 weeks ago

