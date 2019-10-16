Lazio handed partial stadium ban for fans' racist behaviour

Lazio have been ordered to close four sections of their stadium for their next Uefa Europa League home game due to racist behaviour by the Italian club's fans during a group stage match against Stade Rennais earlier this month.

European soccer's governing body Uefa said in a statement that Lazio must also display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the Uefa logo on it for the match against Celtic on November 7.

The club were also fined €20,000 and given a suspended sentence of having to play one more match behind closed doors, contingent on there being no further racist incidents during a probationary period of one year.