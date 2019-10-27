Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach'

Former sports minister Fikile Mbalula heaped more pressure on increasingly pressured Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena on Sunday after saying the mentor is “not equal to the task” of steering the sinking Bucs ship back to safe waters.

Mbalula‚ who is a known Pirates supporter‚ took to his Twitter account on Sunday and said Mokwena’s appointment was an experiment that is now backfiring.

Pirates suffered a shock 1-0 league defeat to newcomers Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town on Saturday and could find themselves 13 points behind leaders and arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs by the end of the weekend.

“Pirates doesn't have a coach good morning. Yes I said it‚” tweeted Mbalula to his nearly two million followers.

“I have heard about this experiment. Pirates is a big club to experiment with.

“It is our team we supported since we were kids.

"I support Rulani Mokwena but for now he is not equal to the task‚” said Mbalula‚ who is currently serving as transport minister.