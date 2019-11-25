Soccer

Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on resurgent Sundowns star Andile Jali

25 November 2019 - 09:39 By Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane dishes out instructions to midfielder Andile Jali during a match.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has lavished praise on Andile Jali after the resurgent midfielder delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

A 10-men Sundowns edged Arrows 2-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to set up a Telkom TKO final date against Maritzburg United on December 14.

Mosimane was particularly pleased with the performance of midfielders Jali and captain Hlompho Kekana‚ and he said the duo showed their international experience against an Arrows side that mounted a late charge in the second half.

‘‘His (Kekana) partnership with Andile Jali showed that these are players that have played for Bafana - they have experience‚” he said.

‘‘Yes‚ as much as Arrows have got good players and troublemakers‚ but a game of this magnitude is a game we play with experience.

‘‘I think that AJ (Jali) played a fantastic game‚ an unbelievably brilliant game.

‘‘He showed his experience.

"He’s (now) the player that we brought (to Sundowns) and he is showing it.”

Sundowns shrugged off midfielder Gaston Sirino’s dismissal late in the game to win the game.

The Brazilian’s next assignment is at home against AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

