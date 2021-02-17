Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs remain in limbo after Egyptian FA rejects Amakhosi plan

17 February 2021 - 15:16 By Nkareng Matshe
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

The CAF Champions League clash between Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs remains in limbo after the Egyptian FA on Wednesday rejected the latest proposed date of February 28 to stage the match in Cairo.

CAF had written again to Chiefs this week imploring them to travel to Cairo to play the match on Friday after it was postponed from last Saturday because Amakhosi were denied visas to enter Morocco.

Chiefs wrote back to the continental body telling them they would not be able to arrange visas to Egypt in a short period‚ coupled with the fact that they have DStv Premiership games this week‚ and suggested the match be played next Sunday instead.

The date seemed acceptable to both Chiefs‚ who won’t be in action as they’ve been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup‚ and Wydad‚ but the Egypt FA has said it won’t be able to host the clubs‚ plunging the much talked about Champions League fixture into further chaos.

“We would like to draw your kind attention that the Egyptian FA had already confirmed with great pleasure to host the game in question on February 19‚ in the frame of the usual collaboration between CAF EFA‚” reads a letter from the EFA to CAF‚ which TimesLIVE has seen.

“However‚ we regret to inform you that the change of date of the said match conflicts with the fixtures of the Egyptian league where many matches are going to be played on that day. It will hence be extremely difficult to adjust the dates of any matches in this respect.

“We hence regret to inform you that we will not be in a position to organise the match in question.”

CAF must now come up with a new date acceptable to the teams.

