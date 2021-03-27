Soccer

Liverpool's Mane delivers fighting talk, not excuses

27 March 2021 - 11:53 By Reuters
Sadio Mane of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on March 15, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.
Sadio Mane of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on March 15, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England.
Image: Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool should fight right through to the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for their dismal Premier League title defence, forward Sadio Mane said.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Juergen Klopp's side are still in with a chance of winning this year's Champions League, where they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next month. Otherwise, Liverpool have to scramble into the top four in the Premier League to qualify for the continent's most elite competition next season.

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again," Mane said.

Premier League title out of reach for Liverpool, says Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are over and the main target now is to win the Uefa Champions League, forward Sadio Mane said.
Sport
4 weeks ago

"When you are a fighter you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions. Being together with my team mates always gives me high energy.

"In football – and in life in general – you can't expect anything and for years and years this complicated situation has not happened. We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see it is like how life is."

The Senegal international was one of Liverpool's standout players last season, but he has struggled to hit those heights in the current campaign, managing just 12 goals and six assists in 37 games in all competitions.

SAZI HADEBE | After his latest indiscretion, Zungu has run out of chances

Talented Bafana star Bongani Zungu’s flouting of Covid regulations in Scotland has left his footballing future in jeopardy
Sport
1 month ago

Mane is confident the tide will soon turn.

"We need to be positive and fight," he said. "This is what we try to do to change this situation and I'm sure that it will change."

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on April 3 after the international break. 

Most read

  1. Sundowns star Hlompho Kekana breaks his silence: ‘That would be childish and ... Soccer
  2. Bafana know exactly what they must do in Sudan after draw against Ghana Soccer
  3. How Bafana Bafana could line-up against Ghana tonight Soccer
  4. Ghana arrive for Afcon qualifier against Bafana minus three more players Soccer
  5. Bafana’s bid to qualify for next year's Afcon becomes tricky after Sudan beat ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...

Related articles

  1. Liverpool still in the hunt for top-four spot: Robertson Soccer
  2. Gerrard surprised Southgate axed Alexander-Arnold Soccer
  3. Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return Soccer
  4. Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool in Champions League last eight Soccer
  5. Bongani Zungu supports Rangers teammate Glen Kamara in racial abuse row Soccer
X