Soccer

Ellis impressed by Banyana’s watertight defence on path to final

19 July 2022 - 13:24
SA players celebrate their victory against Zambia in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, on July 18 2022.
Image: Tobi Adepoju/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is impressed with her team's watertight defence on their way to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final.

Marshalled by Noko Matlou and Bambanani Mbane, SA have kept three clean sheets in their last three matches against Botswana, Tunisia and Zambia.

Linda Motlhalo converted the injury-time, VAR-approved penalty in the 1-0 semifinal win against Zambia at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday night as perennial runners-up SA reached their sixth Wafcon final.

Banyana meet hosts Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Saturday (10pm SA time).

Reflecting on their run to the final, Ellis made special mention of a defence that is yet to be breached after 270 minutes of football, including two knockout matches.

“I thought our defence was magnificent. We have managed to keep three clean sheets in a row,” she said. “We got the penalty through VAR [against Zambia]. Match officials gave it and we put it away, but I think Zambia showed true quality.

“We wanted it very bad — in the end we won it, ticked that second box, and now we are off to the final. It was our objective to qualify for the World Cup and for this Wafcon final, and for me it is personal.

“We wanted to start by rotating the ball quickly, but it didn’t happen in the first half. Our attacking midfielders were not really available to make us play. It was very frustrating because we gave the ball away and got counterattacked a few times, but we stood solid.

“We then made changes in the second half — Hildah Magaia came on and gave a lot more balance, Nomvula Kgoale came on and gave us a lot with the one-twos and physical strength.

“All of a sudden we start playing and their goalkeeper got injured, and that sort of disturbed our momentum. Then Zambia got going, they had that one shot that went past the posts, but we were always in control at the back.”

SA, five-time runners-up at the Wafcon, are looking to finally lift the trophy in Morocco.

