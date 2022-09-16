×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Royal AM through to next round of Confed Cup after win over Highlanders

16 September 2022 - 18:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Royal AM midfielder Elias Pelembe and Philani Thabo Mkhontfo, captain of Mbabane Highlanders, during the CAF Confederation Cup 1st preliminary round, second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 16 Durban.
Royal AM midfielder Elias Pelembe and Philani Thabo Mkhontfo, captain of Mbabane Highlanders, during the CAF Confederation Cup 1st preliminary round, second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 16 Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Royal AM are through to the Caf Confederation Cup second qualifying round after their 2-0 victory over Mbabane Highlanders at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Veteran midfielder Elias Pelembe scored on the stroke of halftime for the visitors while striker Ruzaigh Gamildien found the back of the net on 89 minutes and ensured victory for Thwihli Thwahla against the team from Eswatini.

This was the second leg of the preliminary round and the first leg, which was played in Eswatini a week ago, ended in a goalless draw.

The South Africans managed to grind out the victory in spite of off-the-field drama in the build-up to the match.

Since the beginning of the week, there have been numerous media reports that have suggested that co-coach Dan Malesela is on his way out of the club.

It has been reported that the coach is not happy with a number of things at the club and because of that, he might head back to his former club Marumo Gallants.

Royal will wait patiently to find out who will be their opponent in the next round. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for staging Carling Cup during World Cup break

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is disappointed in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) again, this time for organising a one-day tournament in November, a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Misuzulu’s coronation forces AmaZulu to move game from Moses Mabhida

October 29 will prove to be a tricky day for high-end event attenders in SA, especially football lovers, because of the two big gigs happening in ...
Sport
1 day ago

As far as I know he is still our coach: Royal AM boss on Dan Malesela

Royal AM general manager Richard Makhoba says the club will launch an investigation into reports that co-coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has left the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Malesela has not left Royal, but will hold crunch meeting with 'MaMkhize'

Multiple reports have suggested Dan Malesela is headed back to his former club, Marumo Gallants, but TimesLIVE has been told he has not given notice.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death