Royal AM are through to the Caf Confederation Cup second qualifying round after their 2-0 victory over Mbabane Highlanders at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.
Veteran midfielder Elias Pelembe scored on the stroke of halftime for the visitors while striker Ruzaigh Gamildien found the back of the net on 89 minutes and ensured victory for Thwihli Thwahla against the team from Eswatini.
This was the second leg of the preliminary round and the first leg, which was played in Eswatini a week ago, ended in a goalless draw.
The South Africans managed to grind out the victory in spite of off-the-field drama in the build-up to the match.
Since the beginning of the week, there have been numerous media reports that have suggested that co-coach Dan Malesela is on his way out of the club.
It has been reported that the coach is not happy with a number of things at the club and because of that, he might head back to his former club Marumo Gallants.
Royal will wait patiently to find out who will be their opponent in the next round.
Royal AM through to next round of Confed Cup after win over Highlanders
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
