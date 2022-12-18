It seems the popularity of Lionel Messi is seeing Downs' camp swing to his Argentina as the sentimental favourites over Kylian Mbappé's France.
WATCH | Argentina champions? ... Sundowns pick their final winners
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine
It seems Argentina will win Sunday's World Cup final against France at Doha's Lusail Stadium (5pm SA time), if the South Americans' popularity in Mamelodi Sundowns' camp is anything to go by.
Masandawana released a video on their Twitter account asking their stars to pick the winners.
It seems the popularity of Lionel Messi is seeing Downs' camp swing to his Argentina as the sentimental favourites over Kylian Mbappé's France.
The final will also be an intriguing personal contest between the best player in the world of the last decade, 35-year-old Messi, and his Paris St-Germain teammate and pretender to the crown Mbappé.
The two star players for France and Argentina are also in the running for the Golden Boot prize for top scorer as they go into the final at the top of the list on five goals apiece; and for the Golden Ball award for player of the tournament.
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup news here
* All the World Cup squads here
