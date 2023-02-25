Injury to Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove destabilised Chiefs as a rusty Austin Dube looked out of place and shape playing alongside Zitha Kwinika in the heart of the Chiefs defence.
Zwane could not confirm on Thursday whether Dove will be back for the derby as he was still waiting for late fitness tests results from the club doctors on players with injuries.
“We’re in the same situation as we were in the previous game (Arrows),” said Zwane.
“We played about three games without conceding goals but unfortunately we lost Dove (against Arrows) and we needed to reshuffle the team again. This has been the story of our season. We’re just waiting to see who’s going to be available.”
One factor in favour of Zwane and Chiefs is that they’ve won the last four league encounters against Pirates. But on current form, Pirates are the favourites in Saturday's game as they’ve only lost one of their last five league matches.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'I'm very blessed,' Arthur Zwane says of the support he has at Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Arthur Zwane believes in the advice he’s getting from senior coaches and some of the legends who’ve won as many trophies with Kaizer Chiefs.
The Chiefs coach said this ahead of the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday where a defeat may lead to him losing his job after winning just one, losing four and drawing one of the club's six DStv Premiership matches in 2023.
“I’m very blessed,” said Zwane of the support systems he has.
“I’ve got mentors. I’ve got coach (Molefi) Ntseki (the head of Chiefs' development and former Bafana Bafana coach) next to me, Konti Kubheka who has actually groomed many coaches in the country. Even coach Pitso (Mosimane) comes from his hands.
“So I’m not really worried (about the lack of support). I don’t want to sound arrogant on whether I’m consulting with the previous coaches. I’m consulting people who I know understand the club in and out.
“Also there are legends who have added value playing for the club in the past. I communicate with them time and again, just to see how we can share ideas just for the benefit of the club. This is not just about me; it’s about the club and Amakhosi family at large.”
More consultation will perhaps help Zwane as Chiefs players need all the motivation they can get after their 3-2 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane last Sunday.
The defeat saw some of the Chiefs fans calling for Zwane’s head as the loss raised questions about the club’s chances to at least finish second in the Premiership and earn a spot in the Caf Champions League next season.
Injury to Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove destabilised Chiefs as a rusty Austin Dube looked out of place and shape playing alongside Zitha Kwinika in the heart of the Chiefs defence.
Zwane could not confirm on Thursday whether Dove will be back for the derby as he was still waiting for late fitness tests results from the club doctors on players with injuries.
“We’re in the same situation as we were in the previous game (Arrows),” said Zwane.
“We played about three games without conceding goals but unfortunately we lost Dove (against Arrows) and we needed to reshuffle the team again. This has been the story of our season. We’re just waiting to see who’s going to be available.”
One factor in favour of Zwane and Chiefs is that they’ve won the last four league encounters against Pirates. But on current form, Pirates are the favourites in Saturday's game as they’ve only lost one of their last five league matches.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
'I'm not going into the derby worried about my job': Chiefs coach Zwane
I like pressure, says in-it-to-win-it Chiefs striker Bimenyimana ahead of Soweto derby
Soweto derby fans’ perspective: What Chiefs and Pirates need to do to win
Four reasons why underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates
Pirates coach Riveiro blocks out the noise ahead of hyped-up Soweto derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos