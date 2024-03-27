Soccer

‘Their threat up front is huge’: City coach Tinkler wary of Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town team winless in their latest four Premiership matches

27 March 2024 - 15:20
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler. File photo
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler. File photo
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says meeting Kaizer Chiefs straight after Fifa international week may give his side a chance to improve their form in the second round of the DStv Premiership.

City are winless in their latest four Premiership matches, all played this year, and have dropped from second at the restart from the break for the Africa Cup of Nations to fifth. They suffered a second successive loss in their latest league match away to Royal AM in Durban.

What gives Tinkler consolation is that the Citizens are still within touching distance of a tightly bunched pack of Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United who are fighting to finish second behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

City meet seventh-placed Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“Our start hasn't been great this second half so [Saturday's match] is an opportunity to fix certain areas of our game that I think are extremely important,” Tinkler said.

Chiefs go into the match limping as they will be without crucial central midfielders Yusuf Maart and Edison Castillo, who are suspended after picking up fourth yellow cards in their 3-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby this month. 

Of big concern to Tinkler will be that City have scored only three goals this year while conceding four in games where they picked up two points from a possible 12.

“We had a lot of injuries and suspensions. I don't think the focus and concentration was there,” the Bafana Bafana midfield legend said. “So I think the Fifa break came at a good time because we needed to try to work on certain areas of our game, try to get certain players fit who were key for us before the break.

“We also had some new signings and we needed to make them aware of our expectations and the way we play. For a game against Chiefs the players should be highly motivated.”

‘I fell in love with the game again at SuperSport’: ‘Tyson’ on life after Pirates

The 34-year-old centreback has rediscovered his vigour at SuperSport United
Sport
20 hours ago

City beat Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium in the first round and will be looking to complete a double. More importantly, they will be out to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top three and qualifying for one of the Caf Champions League or the Confederation Cup. 

“It's important for us to get back to winning ways and there's no better team to do that against than Kaizer Chiefs. They're a different team to the one we played against at the beginning of the season and it's not going to be easy,” Tinkler said.

“We set our ourselves targets and objectives [for 2023-24] and we haven't achieved that, but that we are still in it means we're fortunate and we have to take advantage of still being there in the top four..”

Tinkler said City have to be aware of Chiefs' strengths, which he said are still based on quick counterattacks.

“Their threat up front is huge with the speed they have, and they seem to be using it a lot more successfully now than they were at the beginning of the season.”

