‘Their threat up front is huge’: City coach Tinkler wary of Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says meeting Kaizer Chiefs straight after Fifa international week may give his side a chance to improve their form in the second round of the DStv Premiership.

City are winless in their latest four Premiership matches, all played this year, and have dropped from second at the restart from the break for the Africa Cup of Nations to fifth. They suffered a second successive loss in their latest league match away to Royal AM in Durban.

What gives Tinkler consolation is that the Citizens are still within touching distance of a tightly bunched pack of Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United who are fighting to finish second behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

City meet seventh-placed Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“Our start hasn't been great this second half so [Saturday's match] is an opportunity to fix certain areas of our game that I think are extremely important,” Tinkler said.