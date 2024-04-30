“I said to the players I don’t only want to win games, like other coaches, but I want to win matches, trophies and relationships. People are right when they say players are my friends, like Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana.
Amid a gruelling schedule there is no rest for Sundowns as they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night (7.30pm).
Thembinkosi Lorch needs time to adapt at Sundowns: Rulani Mokwena
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Rulani Mokwena has asked for patience from the club's supporters for attacker Thembinkosi Lorch as he adapts to life at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Lorch, a marquee signing by the Brazilians from Orlando Pirates in January, is a regular starter and has been under intense scrutiny from football supporters and observers.
He scored his first league goal for Sundowns in their dominant 3-0 DStv Premiership win over TS Galaxy at Loftus on Monday night that took the Brazilians to 59 points from 23 matches as they inched closer to a record-extending seventh successive league title.
Mokwena said he has never second-guessed the decision to bring Lorch to Chloorkop.
“Do I doubt myself, do I say this thing was right or wrong? No, because we haven’t even given it time,” the coach said.
“How can we judge it after a few months? It is impossible. Which player comes and, boom, immediately [performs]?
“Every player has an adaptation period, some take faster and some take longer. He also needs his adaptation period and support. Let me give you guys [the media] homework: go to our past five games and tell me who has the most number of chances inside the box.”
Mokwena also asked for patience for Tashreeq Matthews, the 23-year-old midfielder signed from Swedish top-flight outfit IK Sirius in January.
“It is like Matthews — the first question a few weeks ago was where are you going to play him and I said, 'I don’t know'. Now I have played Tashreeq in different positions and he has scored.
“No-one comes back and says, 'You said you didn’t know where to play him'.”
Mokwena has been accused of being too cosy in his relationship with some of his signings. He said he has developed a friendship with all his players.
“They [people] are right; Lorch is my friend, they are all my friends. When they are playing, all of them know I am their best friend.
“When some of them are on the bench and not in the starting line-up I am just their friend. They know that in me they have a friend and a brother for life.
"[Liverpool's outgoing manager] Jürgen Klopp said something so profound the other day, there are coaches that win trophies but he wants to win relationships.
“It is funny how the universe works because two weeks later he’s got a public spat with Mo Salah. You can say there is a breakdown in the relationship but no relationship is perfect and you see it all the time.
“I said to the players I don’t only want to win games, like other coaches, but I want to win matches, trophies and relationships. People are right when they say players are my friends, like Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana.
“You should see some of the discussions we have — sometimes they have nothing to do with football. It is something you built by being honest with each other and we are honest with each other.
“Lorch the other day scored two goals [in Sundowns' Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Maritzburg United] and he said on TV, 'the coach has been hard on me for not shooting inside the box'. I don't move away from my responsibility of serving this football club.
“Before friendship and relationships is the success of Mamelodi Sundowns and that’s the reason I am employed here. Much as it is true that I have a fantastic relationship with the players, the focus here is [on] performance and helping the team win and that is for everybody, including myself.”
Amid a gruelling schedule there is no rest for Sundowns as they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night (7.30pm).
