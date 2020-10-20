A WORD IN THE HAND: MAP
SUE DE GROOT | We could use a GPS for English monsters, but it’s more fun to just get lost
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
20 October 2020 - 19:09
I have often wished that there was a GPS that could guide us through the minefield of infuriating English words and phrases. Perhaps one day someone will invent one.
Incidentally, there is still dispute over which scientists developed the first version of the global positioning system. Up until just over a year ago, three men were credited with varying levels of genius in this field...
