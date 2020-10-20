Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: MAP

SUE DE GROOT | We could use a GPS for English monsters, but it’s more fun to just get lost

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
20 October 2020 - 19:09

I have often wished that there was a GPS that could guide us through the minefield of infuriating English words and phrases. Perhaps one day someone will invent one.

Incidentally, there is still dispute over which scientists developed the first version of the global positioning system. Up until just over a year ago, three men were credited with varying levels of genius in this field...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | To avoid further state capture, SA must fight to save good ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | May orange be the new Gucci in 2020 Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | We could use a GPS for English monsters, but it’s more fun to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Government, you are to blame for deaths of children at gangsters’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The righteous outrage over De Lille is written in the stars Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | If it’s not in an app or a telegram, it might be irredivivous. ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | If sweet dreams are made of cheese, Selena Gomez is farting ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | What the f**k was that, Mr Fiennes? Well, probably not gökotta Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Like a certain ridiculous little tuber, we hope the taste for ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Fear not, pedants, killjoys are as easy to fight off as a ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. SUE DE GROOT | After a brief complaint by Shakespeare’s Doll, a naughty ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. SUE DE GROOT | If the octopus teacher taught grammar it would tell you ‘octopi’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  8. SUE DE GROOT | Jailhamsters ducked out of their stripes through some cagey ... Opinion & Analysis
X