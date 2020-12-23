Politics

EDITORS’ CHOICE 2020 | The politics stories that grabbed our attention this year

23 December 2020 - 16:32
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Editor’s note: Sunday Times Daily is on a production break, but as the year winds down towards its conclusion, the editors at the Sunday Times Daily and Sunday Times were asked to identify what stood out in 2020. This week we will be publishing themed articles from that selection. From the ANC wanting to buy a soccer team to Mbali Ntuli's challenge for the DA leader position, these are the politics stories that grabbed our attention this year.

DA leadership race: win or lose, Mbali Ntuli says she’s a winner

Before Mbali Ntuli announced that she was challenging the interim federal leader for the DA’s top job, it was almost unimaginable that a relatively ...
News
2 months ago

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — the politician who has seen it all

Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi sits down with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his turf
News
5 days ago

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report

Muzi Sikhakhane SC doesn’t know why people are intrigued by him being Jacob Zuma’s counsel. “I think it is because I am black,” he says.
News
3 months ago

Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC'

What are Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile up to?
News
2 months ago

ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill

The ANC in the Northern Cape has set its sights on buying a club in the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) - and it wants taxpayers to foot the bill.
News
9 months ago

Martin Kingston: the man leading business’s response to Covid-19

Are you friends with the president, I ask Martin Kingston. He pauses. The wobbly Zoom connection freezes his facial expression for several seconds.
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum

Two years after deciding former president Jacob Zuma's fate, the NEC will now have to decide the fate of one of his strongest allies
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa admits the ANC is torn in two

Ramaphosa says unity is important but should not be confused with accommodating corruption or wrongdoing
Politics
2 weeks ago

AG blames unstable systems and ill-discipline for poor Covid relief delivery

‘We could have achieved much more,’ says new auditor-general after second Covid relief funds audit
Politics
1 week ago

