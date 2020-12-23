EDITORS’ CHOICE 2020 | The politics stories that grabbed our attention this year
Editor’s note: Sunday Times Daily is on a production break, but as the year winds down towards its conclusion, the editors at the Sunday Times Daily and Sunday Times were asked to identify what stood out in 2020. This week we will be publishing themed articles from that selection. From the ANC wanting to buy a soccer team to Mbali Ntuli's challenge for the DA leader position, these are the politics stories that grabbed our attention this year.
DA leadership race: win or lose, Mbali Ntuli says she’s a winner
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi — the politician who has seen it all
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report
Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC'
ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill
Martin Kingston: the man leading business’s response to Covid-19
The ANC and the Ace Magashule conundrum
Ramaphosa admits the ANC is torn in two
AG blames unstable systems and ill-discipline for poor Covid relief delivery